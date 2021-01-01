About this product
INDICA HYBRID
GSC x OG Kush x Platinum Kush
This unicorn cut was hand selected by renowned strain hunter Kevin Jodrey for its overwhelming terpene content, making it perfect for high end extractions. However, we like to present her in her flower form for a full bodied, up lifting, pleasant euphoria of awesomeness. She is very particular of her micro climate and will change her expressions to suit each growing location. Typically around 22% THC, and always a fan favorite, she will not disappoint.
THC: 26.15%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 2.61%
Total Cannabinoids: 30.60%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.