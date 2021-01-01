INDICA HYBRID

GSC x OG Kush x Platinum Kush

This unicorn cut was hand selected by renowned strain hunter Kevin Jodrey for its overwhelming terpene content, making it perfect for high end extractions. However, we like to present her in her flower form for a full bodied, up lifting, pleasant euphoria of awesomeness. She is very particular of her micro climate and will change her expressions to suit each growing location. Typically around 22% THC, and always a fan favorite, she will not disappoint.



THC: 26.15%

CBD: 0%

TERPS: 2.61%

Total Cannabinoids: 30.60%