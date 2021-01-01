INDICA HYBRID

The Wildberry Pie is a cross from Full Moon Farms' award winning Northern Berry and the Blueberry Muffin. They have been pheno hunting this one for 3 years and have two very distinct cuts of it. One, finishing late september and rich in the aromas of berries. The other, finishes two weeks later but has a distinct gas profile with notes of a sweet cream on the exhale. Both varietals are deep purple through and through. A sparse plant makes it very easy to raise with minimal maintenance. Typically myrecene dominant, this is a great relaxer at the end of the day. The flavor profile delivers a very enjoyable experience.



THC: 23.83%

CBD: 0%

TERPS: 1.81%

Total Cannabinoids: 27.79%