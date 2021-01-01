About this product
INDICA HYBRID
The Wildberry Pie is a cross from Full Moon Farms' award winning Northern Berry and the Blueberry Muffin. They have been pheno hunting this one for 3 years and have two very distinct cuts of it. One, finishing late september and rich in the aromas of berries. The other, finishes two weeks later but has a distinct gas profile with notes of a sweet cream on the exhale. Both varietals are deep purple through and through. A sparse plant makes it very easy to raise with minimal maintenance. Typically myrecene dominant, this is a great relaxer at the end of the day. The flavor profile delivers a very enjoyable experience.
THC: 23.83%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 1.81%
Total Cannabinoids: 27.79%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.