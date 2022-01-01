About this product
50/50 HYBRID
Gelato x Zkittlez
The sweet aroma of this flower immediately hits your nose. With euphoric effects, Runtz will relax the mind and body.
THC: 27.98%
TERPS: 1.86%
Total Cannabinoids: 30.88%
Gelato x Zkittlez
The sweet aroma of this flower immediately hits your nose. With euphoric effects, Runtz will relax the mind and body.
THC: 27.98%
TERPS: 1.86%
Total Cannabinoids: 30.88%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.