About this product
INDICA HYBRID
Slurricane X MAC1
A fruity sweet aroma with a creamy finish. This strain has a mellow body high that won't pin you to the couch.
THC: 28.82%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 1.96%
Total Cannabinoids: 35.81%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.