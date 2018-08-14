Cherry AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
195 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Peak Supply
We have been growing and selling Peak Supply cannabis since 2014 and always will!
At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement.
Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.
At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement.
Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.