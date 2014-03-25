We have been growing and selling Peak Supply cannabis since 2014 and always will!



At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement.



Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.