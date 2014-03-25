Maui Wowie effects
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Peak Supply
We have been growing and selling Peak Supply cannabis since 2014 and always will!
At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement.
Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.
