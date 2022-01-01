Our Deep Freeze CBD Roll On with Hemp Extract is in a category of its own. A popular item among our users due to the soothing and pain-relieving properties of natural ingredients like pure CBD, menthol, and camphor oil. With 750mg Premium CBD Hemp per serving, this is a must have for those aches and pains of daily life. Our proprietary Deep Freeze ingredient mix is specifically crafted for alleviating joint pain, stiffness and muscular tenderness. It’s packed with organic aloe leaf that provides you with essential oils, antioxidants and vitamins that leave your skin feeling more healthy than ever before. It stops pain & inflammation right in its tracks! Accompanied with the icy sensation of menthol, our Deep Freeze provides you nothing but the therapeutic relief you’re looking for. The menthol goes to work quickly and provides you an icy cold feeling of relief that you feel effects in seconds.



It comes in a fast-acting roll-on applicator which has a non-greasy, deep skin absorption and only contains premium grade CBD extracts from 100% organic, domestically grown and processed, non-GMO hemp. Our traditional CBD hemp oils and softgels have to be absorbed by the body but with our topicals, the absorption is instantaneous! And the targeted effects last for hours giving you the comfort you need to take on the day.



Deep Freeze is the perfect addition to your:



Gym or Sports Bag

Travel or Carry On (Product is Under TSA Approved limits)

Glove Compartment

Office Desk Drawer

Spa

After a long day’s work!



Premium Ingredients

Premium Quality CBD Hemp

Organic Aloe Leaf

Menthol

Infused with Capsicum, Camphor and other Essential Oils

Proprietary Muscle Treatment Blend



Directions for Use

With 750mg of CBD Hemp Extract, Deep Freeze Roll On can be used any time you need immediate spot treatment for sore muscles, cramps, inflammation, arthritis and tons more! With our easy-to-use applicator, lightly rub it on wherever it hurts and feel the pain disappear almost instantly – No need to rub it in! Deep Freeze is a topical and must not be ingested.



The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market



Our Premium Quality CBD Hemp is organically grown and processed using a combination of Co2 extraction and ethanol which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance.



Feel the Pharm Organics Difference



Organically Grown, Terpene, Rich Hemp Grown in the USA

THC Free

Independently Tested by Third Party

Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents

Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!