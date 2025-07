1. Aroma and FlavorScent: Caribbean Breeze lives up to its name with a refreshing, tropical scent. It boasts notes of pineapple, mango, and citrus with subtle hints of floral and earthiness, creating a fresh and inviting aroma.Taste: The flavor profile is fruity and tropical, with prominent notes of citrus and pineapple, complemented by a smooth, slightly sweet finish. The exotic taste is often described as reminiscent of a tropical smoothie.2. AppearanceThe buds are dense and bright green, often featuring yellow and orange pistils that add warmth to the look.A dusting of sparkling trichomes coats the buds, giving them a frosty, beach-sand appearance that enhances the tropical vibe.

read more