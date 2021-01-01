About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present the Kalvara THC Infused cocktail in a 4 Pack! This citrus flavored, nitrogen charged, rapid-onset beverage is best served chilled and is sure to have you feeling great in no time! The product is packaged with one single service of Kalvara as well three additional caps of 25mg THC each!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.