Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the On the Low pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose. Each wholesale unit contains four individually packaged ounces containing 28. grams of flower. The patients in your dispensary are sure to love this product! Flower to the People! This attractively priced item can be purchased with even more savings by purchasing in bulk! Seek out your friendly Pharmicated Sales Representative for more details.
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.
Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.