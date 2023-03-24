Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the On the Low pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose. Each wholesale unit contains four individually packaged ounces containing 28. grams of flower. The patients in your dispensary are sure to love this product! Flower to the People! This attractively priced item can be purchased with even more savings by purchasing in bulk! Seek out your friendly Pharmicated Sales Representative for more details.

Show more