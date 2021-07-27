About this product
Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the On the Low pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose.
Space Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
State License(s)
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS