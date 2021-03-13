About this product
Banana Sundae effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
30% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
