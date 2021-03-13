Banana Sundae is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Sundae Driver. Banana Sundae is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Sundae effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Sundae when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Cannarado, Banana Sundae features flavors like lavender, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Sundae typically ranges from $50-$65. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Sundae, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.