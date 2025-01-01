About this product
OTL 10-0.5g Pre-Rolls - Lemon Cookies
PharmicatedPre-rolls
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:ParanoidDry mouthAnxious
- Feelings:EuphoricUpliftedEnergetic
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionStress
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophylleneMyrcene
Lemon Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
