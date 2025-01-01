About this product
Introducing On The Low brands NEW product!!!! OTL 28pk 1g Pre-Rolls are quickly making a name for themselves in Oklahoma’s cannabis market. Each joint is carefully hand-packed with triple-screened material, ensuring smooth flavor and consistent quality in every puff. Built to deliver high value for dispensary partners while remaining affordable for patients, these pre-rolls strike the perfect balance between premium craftsmanship and accessibility.
Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.
Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
