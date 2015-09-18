About this product
The On The Low brand is in a class by itself in the pre-roll market. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Chocolate Diesel is a sativa cannabis strain that brings together genetics from the original Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai. With soaring euphoria that shoots straight to the head, Chocolate Diesel could easily be compared to a cup of coffee. Its flavors offer a little part of both parents, with notes of both earthy chocolate and skunky diesel.
Chocolate Diesel effects
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.