The On The Low brand is in a class by itself in the pre-roll market. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
23% | high
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.