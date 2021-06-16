Ice Cream Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 33 with Wedding Cake. This strain features effects that start off cerebral and uplifting like a sativa but eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Ice Cream Cookies is beloved for its ability to numb pain and increase appetite. Not much is currently known about the flavor of Ice Cream Cookies, but with Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake as parents this stain is sure to be a delectable sweet treat to smoke. Medical marijuana patients choose Ice Cream Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and eating disorders. Growers say this strain comes in fluffy green buds with dark orange hairs. Ice Cream Cookies was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.