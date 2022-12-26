About this product
Don’t worry, you’re allowed to smoke it. Forbidden Muffin from Lost Paradise Organics combines Forbidden Fruit and Blueberry Muffin for a fruit-forward hybrid with bag appeal and bone-deep relaxation. Forbidden Muffin has mostly bright purple buds with green accents, orange pistils, and milky trichomes. The indica-dominant strain has euphoria, pain-zapping, and berry terps in spades. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forbidden Muffin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
