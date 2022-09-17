About this product
About this strain
Frosted Melon Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!