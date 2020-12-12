Banana Cream Cake, also known as "Banana Cake," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Monkey Banana. Banana Cake produces uplifting effects that will leave you in a blissful mood. Consumers say this strain is an ideal choice for your wake and bake session as long as you consume in small doses. Because Banana Cake's THC level hovers around 21%, this strain may be overwhelming to some novice cannabis consumers. This strain features a banana forward flavor profile that will hit you in the nostrils upon opening your stash. The aroma is similar, with a creamy and cool finish on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cake to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, nausea, and pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, light green nugs with tiny orange hairs and a coating of frosty trichomes. Banana Cake was originally bred by Paisa Grow Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of Banana Cake.