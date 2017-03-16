Lemon Thai, a classic and invigorating sativa-dominant strain, is your gateway to a citrusy adventure. This strain, a cross between Thai and a Lemon Skunk, is a zesty delight for cannabis enthusiasts.



Get ready to be uplifted by the bright and refreshing aroma of freshly zested lemons. Lemon Thai brings a burst of energy and creativity, making it perfect for daytime pursuits. Whether you're seeking inspiration or simply a zestful mood boost, Lemon Thai has your back.



If you're looking to add a little sunshine to your cannabis journey, Lemon Thai is your perfect companion. Experience the vibrant and uplifting essence of Lemon Thai today!

