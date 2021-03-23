Caramel Apple Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Apple Cider with Jet Fuel Gelato. This unique cross results in a calming and delightful strain. Caramel Apple Gelato boasts a THC level of 22% and produces relaxing effects that leave your mind feeling uplifted and focused. This strain is ideal for afternoon or early evening hours. Caramel Apple Gelato features a tart yet sweet apple flavor profile with undertones of vanilla. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects tend to linger longer than average. One reviewer on Leafly described the high as “a very intense high that seems to get better as time goes on.” Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene of Caramel Apple Gelato, followed by limonene and humulene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.