Cannabis distillate vape carts offer a convenient and discrete way to consume cannabis without the need for smoking or vaporizing dried flower. They come in a variety of strains and flavors to suit different tastes and preferences, and their compact size makes them easy to carry and use on-the-go.



Grape Ape is a popular indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its grape-like aroma, relaxing effects, and overall calming experience. This strain is a cross between Mendo Purps, Skunk, and an Afghani landrace strain, resulting in a unique combination of flavors and effects. Its effects are predominantly physical, providing a deep sense of relaxation and calm, as well as pain relief and stress reduction.





