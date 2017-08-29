Grape Stomper, an enchanting sativa strain, is your passport to a lush and fruity cannabis experience. A result of the intriguing Grape Stomper and Purple Elephant lineage, this strain brings the essence of a vineyard right to your senses.



Immerse yourself in the sweet and grape-like aroma that's bound to transport you to the heart of a vineyard in full bloom. Grape Stomper offers a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation, making it an ideal choice for unwinding or igniting your creativity.

