A distillate syringe is a syringe that contains a concentrated form of cannabis oil. This oil has a high THC content and is rich in other cannabinoids and terpenes. The distillate syringe effectively consumes cannabis, allowing you to dose the amount of concentrate you need accurately.



Additionally, the distillate syringe can be quickly cooked in high-fat food or absorbed under the tongue. Some people prefer distillate syringes because they offer a more potent form of cannabis than other concentrates products.



Distillate Syringes are perfect for measuring, storing, and transferring small amounts of distillates and oils.

read more