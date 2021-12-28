About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Glazed Apricot Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
18% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
18% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
9% of people report feeling talkative
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.