Experience the untamed essence of Tiger's Blood and let your senses roar with delight with Pharmicated's signature pre-roll. Bursting with vibrant flavors and invigorating effects, this carefully crafted blend is a tantalizing fusion of ripe strawberries, juicy watermelon, and a hint of refreshing coconut. Each inhale transports you to a tropical paradise, where the sweet harmony of fruits dances on your palate. As the euphoria sets in, you'll feel a surge of creative energy and uplifted spirits, perfect for unwinding after a long day or sparking lively conversations with friends.



Explore our diverse selection of strains, each boasting its own distinct characteristics and effects. Whether you're in pursuit of blissful euphoria, laser-sharp focus, or profound relaxation, our range of strains has something to suit every preference. Delve into the experience with our latest Infused Pre-Rolls: Bored Banana, Gruntz, Tiger's Blood, or Watermelon Mojito, and prepare to elevate your cannabis experience to extraordinary levels.

