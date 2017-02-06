Jamaican Lion is a high-CBD sativa strain with mildly psychoactive effects that stimulate creativity and focus without the loss of functionality. Its rich genetic background combines Mountain Lion -- a Rock Bud and Lionheart cross -- with a Jamaican sativa known as Yarders. Shadrock, Jamaican Lion’s creator, first brought the strain to California in 2007, where it was distributed to patients by Harborside. Ushered in by a sweet herbal aroma, Jamaican Lion induces mild psychoactivity that carries through despite its low THC content. Sensory perception sharpens as bad moods dull in clear-headed sensations that can be described as simultaneously uplifting and calming. Few strains compare to Jamaican Lion as it eases pain, anxiety, and inflammation without intoxication or mental cloudiness. Its CBD content is highest around week 9 of flowering, but if you’re looking for more of a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, Shadrock recommends harvesting at week 8 instead.