Nerds, also known as "Nerdz," "Blue Nerds," "Pink Nerds," "Nerds OG," "Nerdz OG," and "Blue Nerdz" is a balanced hybrid weed strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Grape Ape. The effects of Nerds are euphoric and cerebral. Nerds has a reputation for stimulating creativity. This strain features a grape forward flavor profile with undertones of sweet and fruity strawberry. Nerds THC level is around 15% which makes it an ideal strain choice for beginner cannabis consumers. According to growers, this strain flowers into bright green nugs accented by pops of dark purple throughout. Nerds was originally bred by Oregon Microgrowers Guild. The weed strain Nerds is only for adults age 21 or older and is not associated with the candy of the same name.