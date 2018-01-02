About this product
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cart available and contains 97% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 3% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1000mg delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: 1000mg total oil 950mg Delta 8 THC oil (98.5%+ Δ8THC) 30mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
Note: Not an OMMA item!
About this strain
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.
Raspberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
270 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.