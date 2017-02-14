About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Sour Joker, also known as "Joker," is the stimulating sativa marijuana strain made from a blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). Sour Joker offers consumers a vigorous body buzz effect that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.
Sour Joker effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
32% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.