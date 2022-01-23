About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Strawberry Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Gorilla Glue #4. This strain has a sweet strawberry flavor profile and an aroma that smells herbal and spicy with a hint of diesel. Smoking Strawberry Glue will make you feel uplifted, relaxed, and hazy. Some say this strain makes them feel tingly. Strawberry Glue is a popular choice among medical marijuana patients suffering from chronic pain. Growers say this strain has large, dark green nugs that are covered in thick layers of trichomes.
Strawberry Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.