About this product
Purple Tangie brand is Pharmicated's premier line of pre-rolls. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.
Rocket Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.