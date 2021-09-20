About this product
Purple Tangie brand is Pharmicated's premier line of pre-rolls. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Unicorn Tears is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Unicorn Tears - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Unicorn Tears effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
57% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
14% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.