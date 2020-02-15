Slush Concentrate - 1 gram - Jungle Cake Badder - 62.68% THC
by Pharmicated
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this single source propagation concentrate to the Oklahoma market. Our concentrates are crafted by technicians from flower that we cultivate and harvest right here at our grows.
About this strain
Jungle Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
38% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
State License(s)
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS