About this product
STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with three different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll
Total THC: Dutch Crunch: 26.16% / Mendo Breath: 19.95% / Fruit Stripe: 20.62%
Cannabinoids: Dutch Crunch: 30.63% / Mendo Breath: 23.51% / Fruit Stripe: 24.35%
Total Terps: Dutch Crunch: 2.08% / Mendo Breath: 1.02% / Fruit Stripe: 1.72%
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll
Total THC: Dutch Crunch: 26.16% / Mendo Breath: 19.95% / Fruit Stripe: 20.62%
Cannabinoids: Dutch Crunch: 30.63% / Mendo Breath: 23.51% / Fruit Stripe: 24.35%
Total Terps: Dutch Crunch: 2.08% / Mendo Breath: 1.02% / Fruit Stripe: 1.72%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.