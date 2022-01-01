STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with three different strains for an out of this world experience.



We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll



Total THC: Dutch Crunch: 26.16% / Mendo Breath: 19.95% / Fruit Stripe: 20.62%



Cannabinoids: Dutch Crunch: 30.63% / Mendo Breath: 23.51% / Fruit Stripe: 24.35%



Total Terps: Dutch Crunch: 2.08% / Mendo Breath: 1.02% / Fruit Stripe: 1.72%