STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with three different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: Mojito: 28.14% / Durban Poison: 22.38% / Sweet Diesel: 21.99%
Cannabinoids: Mojito: 32.72% / Durban Poison: 26% / Sweet Diesel: 25.72%
Total Terps: Mojito: 1.10% / Durban Poison: 1.44% / Sweet Diesel: 0.63%
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.