All of our PHASES pre-rolls are ground fresh & expertly rolled in 100% organic hemp paper using indoor, whole flower. Our pre-rolls are also hand-closed and quality inspected to guarantee a smooth, consistent smoke and experience.



An indica made for rest.



The natural, aromatic terpenes in this strain make it a heavy, psychoactive flower for deep, sound sleep. The calming, sedative effects of caryophyllene paired with the gentle muscle relaxation (induced by the delicate lavender profile found in linalool) allow for full body effects and lulling euphoria. Dreamcatcher is the perfect strain for resting easy and dreaming sweetly.



Strain: Pillow Talk

Aroma & Flavor: Lavender, Strawberry, Mint

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Total Cannabinoids: 28–30%

THC: 26-28%