All of our PHASES pre-rolls are ground fresh & expertly rolled in 100% organic hemp paper using indoor, whole flower. Our pre-rolls are also hand-closed and quality inspected to guarantee a smooth, consistent smoke and experience.



A hybrid made for relaxation



A vibrant and relaxing strain with sedative, calming qualities provided by the linalool and caryophyllene terpenes, found in lavender. Reverie is also characterized by pinene, a beautifully fragrant, lightly energizing yet calming terpene, responsible for the full-bodied, floral aroma and upbeat, mentally agile, soothing high.



Strain: Rosé

Aroma & Flavor: Green Fig, Salted Peach, Eucalyptus

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Pinene

Total Cannabinoids: 32–34%

THC: 26-28%