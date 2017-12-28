Loading…
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Banana OG Pre-Roll 1g

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Banana OG effects

Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
