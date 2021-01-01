Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Beef Cake Platinum Line Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! We brought together potent sativa Cow God and topselling indica Trophy Wife for a perfect hybrid marriage. Experience the uplifting head high from the sativa side, balanced perfectly with an indica body buzz. This strain will get you feeling warm and fuzzy in all the right ways, and leave you hungry for more.
