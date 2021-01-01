About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Chemical Sunset is a sativa-dominant hybrid made by combining Orange Zkittlez and OG Chem. The result is an energizing, uplifting strain that provides a rush of physical exhilaration. It's the perfect strain if you have a lot on your to-do list, or if you need an afternoon pick-me-up.