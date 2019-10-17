Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Citrus Babe Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Golden Lemons and Trophy Wife meet to create Citrus Babe--this tangy sativa-dominant hybrid is uplifting in all the best ways! Keep your feet planted firmly on the ground, or your head might just get lost in the clouds! With a creative, euphoric high, it's easy to get lost in your daydreams after enjoying this luscious strain.
Golden Lemon effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!