Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Cosmic Cherries Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Cosmic Cherries is an indica-lover's delight! Earthy and sweet, this blend of MAC 1 and Cherry Pie will blast your mind to outer space, while keeping your body planted firmly on the couch. Not recommended for novice consumers, many users report a potent body and mind-numbing experience.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!