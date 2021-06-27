Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Envy Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
HybridTHC —CBD —
This potent indica strain comes from a long line of heavy indica heritage. Envy will provide muscle-melting relaxation and hard-hitting cerebral bliss as you wade through a dreamy euphoria. Born by crossing Animal Face with Haterade, this strain is sure to satisfy even seasoned cannabis consumers with high tolerances.
