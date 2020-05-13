About this product
This sativa-dominant hybrid will take you on a journey to a galaxy far, far away! This potent blend of GMO and Larry OG brings you the best of both worlds, with uplifting and giggly sativa effects from its kush lineage, combined with the soothing and calming physical effects from its indica heritage. With a spicy terpene profile and clear-headed high, this balanced strain is sure to become one of your favorites.
About this strain
Home of the Burger genetics, Skunk House Genetics bred Han Solo Burger by crossing GMO Cookies and Larry OG. Offering a savory, funky, and spicy terpene profile, this strain not only tastes delicious but also looks beautiful with green and purple hues alongside gigantic stinky trichomes. Its potent high will tame any inability to relax.
Han Solo Burger effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
