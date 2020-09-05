Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Han Solo Burger Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product
A full-gram pre roll by Phat Panda. This sativa-dominant hybrid will take you on a journey to a galaxy far, far away! This potent blend of GMO and Larry OG brings you the best of both worlds, with uplifting and giggly sativa effects from its kush lineage, combined with the soothing and calming physical effects from its indica heritage. With a spicy terpene profile and clear-headed high, this balanced strain is sure to become one of your favorites.
Han Solo Burger effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
18% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
