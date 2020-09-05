About this product

A full-gram pre roll by Phat Panda. This sativa-dominant hybrid will take you on a journey to a galaxy far, far away! This potent blend of GMO and Larry OG brings you the best of both worlds, with uplifting and giggly sativa effects from its kush lineage, combined with the soothing and calming physical effects from its indica heritage. With a spicy terpene profile and clear-headed high, this balanced strain is sure to become one of your favorites.