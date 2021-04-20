About this product
Legend of Nigeria is a potent-off-one-puff sativa. With notes of diesel and pine, this uplifting strain will get you up and moving, and get those creative juices flowing! It is also popular among medical marijuana patients for help managing anxiety, depression, and OCD.
About this strain
Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time.
Legend of Nigeria effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
