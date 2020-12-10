2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! MAC, standing for Miracle Alien Cookies, is an indica-dominant hybrid. It combines two indica strains, Starfighter and Alien Cookies, with sativa Columbian Gold to create a body-heavy strain that blasts your imagination to the stars and instantly improves your mood. It is known to leave even high-tolerance consumers in such a giggly, stupefied state that they may as well be on another planet!