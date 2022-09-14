About this product
Chilly Muffin carries a long lasting body effect making it great for chronic pain and stress relief! A tasty strain with both lime and grape flavors! This smooth burning indica is one you'll remember for its happy euphoric high! This strain has been known to also help with cramping, muscle spasms, and sleeping!
$1000/LB
anything less than $500.00 will have a delivery fee
About this brand
Phoenix Fields
Phoenix Fields is a trusted source for all your flower and pre-roll needs, from a grow you can count on to deliver!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YSB-HTY6